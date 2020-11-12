Victoria Priscilla "Little One" Benson (nee McLaren)

Victoria was a former member of 43rd Avenue Presbyterian Church, a charter member of Christ Presbyterian Church and Free Spirit Interfaith Church, and was a faithful servant to her church. Victoria loved her church family; she was a former Deacon and loved sewing sequins for Mrs. Kringles Bazaar for many years. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1942, worked for the Government in the Rent Control Department for 5 years and was Treasurer of the Women's Association for many years. Victoria was also a member of the Deep River Dartball Team where she was known as "Vicious Vicky". She loved to travel and visit all of her many nieces and nephews and their families; all the way to her great-great-great-nephew. Victoria was a loving and caring mother and grandmother and our best friend. She was loved by all who knew her. Victoria felt so blessed to have her grandson and great-grandchildren to create memories with.