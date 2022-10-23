Sep. 11, 1925 - Oct. 20, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Victoria Sutter, 97, of De Motte, and formerly of Kouts, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born on September 11, 1925 in Fremont, MI, to the late Ora and Naomi (Stahl) Miller. She graduated from Clarksville High School. Vicki was fond of scrapbooking and spoiling her multitude of grandchildren. She will be remembered for her kind soul, sweet smile, loving demeanor and will be dearly missed.

On June 22, 1945, Victoria married Ivan Sutter who preceded her in death in 2008. She is survived by their children: Nancy (Butch) Collinsworth of FL, Sandra (Garry) Oberlin of OH, Randal (Sherra) Sutter of Valparaiso, Colleen (Louie) Stowers of Wheatfield, Steven (Romona) Sutter of Kouts, Michael (Sheila) Sutter of Kouts, and Scott (Sandra) Sutter of Valparaiso; and many loving grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Gerald (Lara) Miller. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Jorgenson; son-in-law, Gary Jorgenson; grandson, Brently Jorgenson; and siblings: Arnold Miller and Arlene Good.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Kosanke Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Kouts (new location). A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Hopewell Cemetery, 787 S. Baums Bridge Rd., Kouts. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.