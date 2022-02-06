HOBART, IN - Victoria Thompson, age 90 of Hobart passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born on May 8, 1931 to the late Salvatore and Concetta Chiarelli. On May 28, 1955 she married Charles Thompson in Philadelphia. She retired in 1994 from the School City of Hobart where she worked as a teacher. She spent five years making a mural for the Hobart Middle School which can now be seen at the Hobart Police Station. She involved her students in the creation of the mural which gave her much pride. She also created the mural "Garden of Innocence" at St. Bridget Catholic Church, where she was a dedicated member and cantor for masses. Victoria was an active member of the Saint Mary Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary.