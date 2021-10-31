Aug. 24, 1929 - Oct. 28, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Victoria "Vicki" Mathis (nee Lazar), age 92, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

Victoria is survived by her children: Diane (Keith) Eberhardt, John (Fran) Mathis; grandchildren: Dr. Laura (Dr. Brandon) Parrish, Ryan (Magan) Eberhardt, Jeremy (Anne) Mathis, Jennifer (Brent) Alexander, John, Jr. Mathis; 15 great-grandchildren; brother, Steve; and sister, Minerva.

Victoria was preceded in death by her husband: Bud Mathis; son, Bruce Mathis; parents: John and Mary; and several brothers and sisters.

Vicki was a member of the Hebron United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women's Group. She owned a fishing resort in Minnesota for 22 years. Vicki was a member of the friends of the library, south county bells and a volunteer at the Hebron food pantry. She loved to play pinochle at the senior center and was an avid gardener.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 12:00 PM until the time of funeral service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Pete Ward officiating at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Victoria's name to Hebron Call a Ride or Hebron United Methodist Church.

Visit Victoria's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.