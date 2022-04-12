June 8, 1953 - April 10, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Victoria "Vickie" Lopez Dommer, 68, of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022. She was born June 8, 1953, in Nashville, TN to Jesus "Jessie" and Susie (Blankenship) Lopez.

Vickie graduated from Purdue University with a degree in Nursing and made her career as a Registered Nurse with the VNA, Porter Memorial Hospital, and LaPorte Hospital, working in several fields, including ortho, geriatric, and cardiac. She was a hardworking and dedicated nurse who even went to clown school to bring cheer to her patients.

Vickie was also a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren at the Dunes, taking walks, and her beloved dog, Tibet. Vickie will be remembered as a woman who had an unwavering faith in the Lord. She will be dearly missed.

Vickie is survived by her children: Elizabeth Dey "Ellie" (John) Robison of Indianapolis and Harrison "Harry" Dommer of abroad; grandchildren: Theodore, Contessa, Michael, Miriam, Robert J.; mother, Susie (Tony) Depino of Gary; former spouse, Steven Dommer; and siblings: Mike, Donna, and Robert Lopez. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Catharine Rhea "Cassie" Dommer Radabaugh; father, Jesus Lopez; and brother, Brian K. Lopez.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 9:00 a.m.–10:00 a.m. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 234 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Memorial donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer's Association. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.