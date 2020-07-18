× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Vietta "Irene" Finley, 78, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born July 24, 1941 in Valparaiso to Artie M. and Ethelyn A. (Norris) Blunk. Irene's career as a waitress at local restaurants spanned over 40 years at Harvey's Dime Store, Al's Diner, Campus View, Richard's and Schoop's in Valparaiso.

Survivors include her children: George "Butch" (Renee) Tomak, Julie (Lorenzo) Ramirez and Robert Finley, Jr., Susan and Erik Gustafson who were like her own children, daughter-in-law, Natalya Finley, former husband, Robert Finley, Sr., siblings, Franklin "Eugene" (Eunice) Blunk, Joe Blunk and Georgia (Sonny) Prowant, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Sons, Steven and Dale Tomak, sister, Mary Blunk and brothers, Jessie, Norris, Fred and Arthur "Ira" Blunk.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with burial following at Angelcrest Cemetery.