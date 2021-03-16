 Skip to main content
Villa B. Morris (Butler)

Villa B. Morris (Butler)

Villa B. Morris (Butler)

LOWELL, IN - Villa Morris, age 88, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her loving children: Bobby (Ina) Hoover and Bonnie (Gary) Haynes; cherished grandchildren: DeAnn (John), Dana, Terry (Erin), Robbie, Billy (Shannon) and Kent (Krysta); dear great grandchildren: Austin, Mason, Ryan, William (Emily), Jordan, Kendra, Ethan, Michael, Elizabeth, Wyatt, Kye and Karter; sister, Catherine Hoover (Mitch); and many nieces and nephews that were loved.

Preceded in death by her husbands: Harold Hoover and Arthur Morris and beloved son, James Hoover.

Villa will always be remembered as a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother and mimi. She loved playing bingo, going to the boats and enjoyed life. She loved spending quality time with her family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services will take place on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, 12:00 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, IN) Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at noon on Wednesday. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. Face masks required and social distancing strongly encouraged. Call 219-736-5840 for information.

