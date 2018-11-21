VALPARAISO, IN - The spirit of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was diminished Monday, November 19 by the passing of Vincent D. Slack of Valparaiso. Vince was born in Hammond, Indiana on July 28, 1953 to Melvin D. 'Jack' and Candys (nee Wilderman) Slack.
He graduated from Wheeler High School in 1970 and received both a B.A. ('74) and an M.A. ('78) in History from Valparaiso University. Vince's natural inclination for sentimentalism and his uncanny ability to catalog dates made him a notable historian of the lives of his family, friends, and the players he coached in baseball. Vince carried with him great intensity to most every part of life. Unbridled, the flare of this passion translated into a sprint of indomitable resolve, and extraordinary endurance in his pursuits. Emblematic of Vince's character, his friends will recall how quickly he celebrated the success of his loved ones, how deeply he felt their losses, but more than anything how well he symbolized perseverance in life.
Vince cheered for Fighting Irish football across the span of his life. His avid following of the Irish never faltered during the 36 years he ushered. In his own words reflecting upon his experience at the start of the 2018 season, Vince wrote, 'Being an usher is motivation to show up in the heat, the cold, the wind and the cursed rain to share the game day experience with the guys I work with and to give something back to Notre Dame for a lifetime of fantastic memories.'
Vince married Cheryl Eggers on May 27, 1989. His sons Michael (Keelee) Slack and Matthew Slack were his ultimate joy and he beamed with pride upon every opportunity to introduce them. Vince is also survived by his siblings Marla (Greg) Taylor and Wesley (Patty) Slack. Vince was preceded in death by his parents of whom he was enormously fond. His sons recall how Grandpa Jack waved from his front porch to Vince as he pulled away after visiting his father. Likewise, Vince waved to his sons too from his porch when they departed from his house. Vince's sons are now accompanied by a great host as they all wave to Vince one last time.