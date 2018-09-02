HAMMOND, IN - Vincent De La Rosa age 80, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. Vincent is survived by his wife of 57 years, Maria (nee Vela); children, Amanda Abraham, Aminta (Randall) Noble, Vincent (Lori) De La Rosa III, Katrina (Christopher) Kendrick, Toni (Richard) Duttweiler and Mary Pitts; grandchildren, Amber, Eryk, Rita, Monica, Olivia, Anna and Eve; great grandson, Gunner; sister, Vickie (Richard) Benak; brothers, Rudy Vela and Victor (Robin) Vela; several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his son, Armando.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. Directly at St. Mary Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN 46319 with Rev. Theodore J. Mens officiating. Vincent will lie in state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service, and will be laid to rest directly after service at St. John and Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Funeral arrangements entrusted with SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 219.322.7766.
Vincent was a 1959 graduate of Hammond High. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in the Artillery. He retired from Inland Steel as a Millwright after 40 years of service. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Disney World. Vincent was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather who will be dearly missed.