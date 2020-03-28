Vincent Eugene Margiotta

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Vincent Eugene Margiotta, age 84, of West Lafayette, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

Vincent is survived by his wife: Florie Ann; children: Aissa (Joseph) Lazarz, Daniel (Janice) Margiotta, Sean (Donna) Margiotta, Drake (Lisa) Margiotta and Celenne (Allan) Mance; grandchildren: BrieAnne, Taylor, Ryan, Mitchell, Grace, Hannah, Vincent, Brennan, Gabriella, Morgan, Jessica, Maria, Marcella, Victoria, Alyssa, Mallory, Sophia, Allan, Margaret and Nicolas; great-grandchildren: Jacob, Roderick and Rose; sisters: Rosemary Longabardi and Anetta Ziemba; and son-in-law: John Linehan. He was preceded in death by his daughter: Dr. Melanie Margiotta Linehan and parents: Daniel and Emma Margiotta.

Vincent was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point. He was retired from Bethlehem Steel with 30 years of service and served in the Army. Vincent enjoyed traveling, real estate, investment trading, old-time rock & roll music, being with his family and his Catholic faith.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to: E.W.T.N.- Catholic T.V. Network.