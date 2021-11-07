January 14, 1928 - November 5, 2021
Vincent J. Rendina, age 93, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN on Friday, November 5, 2021.
Born January 14, 1928, in Scottdale, PA, to Michelina (Martorella) and Antonio Rendina. He moved to Gary, IN when his father transferred from U.S. Steel Pittsburgh to U.S. Steel Gary Works. Upon graduating Horace Mann High School, Vince was called to serve our great country in the U.S. Army. You may have seen him proudly wearing his Veterans hat representing his Service in WWII and the Korean War.
Vince married the love of his life, Marcia (Berry), and was blessed with 57 years together. Vince was a hardworking family man who was employed at U.S. Steel while also obtaining his Barbers License. In 1961, Vince and his five brothers opened Rendina Funeral Home and considered it an honor to provide services to families who lost loved ones. Family was important to Vince, as he demonstrated throughout life with his brothers Joe (Evelyn), Phil (Mary Lou), Romeo (Dorothy), Tony (Lee), Mike (Pat), and sisters Angeline (Bert) Orosz, and Rose (Butch) Truax. Vince was also a member of St. Stephen's Men's Club.
Vince is survived by Vince Jr, (Rita), William, (Angie), Gina (Garry) St. Martin; six grandchildren: Megan, Vincent (Aleena), Brittani (Bryan), Angelia (Michael), Anthony, and Clayton (Katelyn/fiance); and five great-grandchildren: (Layne, Luka, Vincent IV), (Brooklynn), and (Christian) respectfully. Vince is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and was proud to serve as Godfather and Confirmation Sponsor to many.
Vince had a strong influence in many lives by extending his kindness and helping others. His actions were natural, immediate, and effective. Vince and Marcia encouraged the entrepreneurial spirit within their family. He taught his family many lessons in life, not by script, but by way of example. His character and values have influenced two family generations and are sure to continue.
Services will be held on Monday, November 8, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Rendina Funeral Home, 5100 Cleveland Street, Merrillville, IN 46408. Funeral is Tuesday, beginning with Visitation at 9:00 a.m. at St. Stephen the Martyr Church, and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Michael Maginot officiating. Burial in Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chicago Honor Flight through the Honor Flight Network, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving veterans from WWII, the Korean War and Vietnam era. The Honor Flight experience to Washington D.C. exceeded Vince's expectations, created new friendships and lasting memories; something all our veterans deserve. You can choose to donate in memory of a special veteran.