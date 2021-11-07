January 14, 1928 - November 5, 2021

Vincent J. Rendina, age 93, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart, IN on Friday, November 5, 2021.

Born January 14, 1928, in Scottdale, PA, to Michelina (Martorella) and Antonio Rendina. He moved to Gary, IN when his father transferred from U.S. Steel Pittsburgh to U.S. Steel Gary Works. Upon graduating Horace Mann High School, Vince was called to serve our great country in the U.S. Army. You may have seen him proudly wearing his Veterans hat representing his Service in WWII and the Korean War.

Vince married the love of his life, Marcia (Berry), and was blessed with 57 years together. Vince was a hardworking family man who was employed at U.S. Steel while also obtaining his Barbers License. In 1961, Vince and his five brothers opened Rendina Funeral Home and considered it an honor to provide services to families who lost loved ones. Family was important to Vince, as he demonstrated throughout life with his brothers Joe (Evelyn), Phil (Mary Lou), Romeo (Dorothy), Tony (Lee), Mike (Pat), and sisters Angeline (Bert) Orosz, and Rose (Butch) Truax. Vince was also a member of St. Stephen's Men's Club.