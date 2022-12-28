 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vincent John Regan

  • 0

May 20, 1965 - Dec. 17, 2022

VALPARAISO - Vincent John Regan, age 57, of Valparaiso, formerly of Glen Park, Gary, passed away in Valparaiso, IN on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. He was born May 20th, 1965 in East Chicago, IN, to the late Raymond and Sandra (Pavlon) Regan. He graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1983 and studied at Indiana State University.

Vince is survived by his daughter Nicole (Steve) Ramirez and son Vick Regan; sister Michelle (Joseph Krysa) Regan; grandchildren Ava Sullivan and Brysen Ramirez; nieces Erica, Natalie and Marie Wirsing; uncles Larry (Christine) Regan and Dan (Judy) Regan; and many cousins. Vince was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Regan on December 4th, 2022 and his beloved cat Smokey.

Vince was a highly skilled carpenter and operated Pools and Decks Unlimited in Valparaiso, IN for many years. Vince will be remembered for helping others with his multifaceted skills and quality workmanship, his witty sense of humor, and his amazing, creative engineering.

At Vince's request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Independent Cat Society at 4061 South County Line Rd, Westville, IN 46391.

A memorial visitation will be held on December 30th, 2022 at 9 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10 a.m. directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

Live Streaming is available at saintpaulvalpo.org

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

This foreboding nebula eats visible light and manufactures stars

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts