May 20, 1965 - Dec. 17, 2022

VALPARAISO - Vincent John Regan, age 57, of Valparaiso, formerly of Glen Park, Gary, passed away in Valparaiso, IN on Saturday, December 17th, 2022. He was born May 20th, 1965 in East Chicago, IN, to the late Raymond and Sandra (Pavlon) Regan. He graduated from Boone Grove High School in 1983 and studied at Indiana State University.

Vince is survived by his daughter Nicole (Steve) Ramirez and son Vick Regan; sister Michelle (Joseph Krysa) Regan; grandchildren Ava Sullivan and Brysen Ramirez; nieces Erica, Natalie and Marie Wirsing; uncles Larry (Christine) Regan and Dan (Judy) Regan; and many cousins. Vince was preceded in death by his mother Sandra Regan on December 4th, 2022 and his beloved cat Smokey.

Vince was a highly skilled carpenter and operated Pools and Decks Unlimited in Valparaiso, IN for many years. Vince will be remembered for helping others with his multifaceted skills and quality workmanship, his witty sense of humor, and his amazing, creative engineering.

At Vince's request, there will be no viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Independent Cat Society at 4061 South County Line Rd, Westville, IN 46391.

A memorial visitation will be held on December 30th, 2022 at 9 a.m. until time of memorial mass at 10 a.m. directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd. Valparaiso, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com

Live Streaming is available at saintpaulvalpo.org