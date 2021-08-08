April 4, 1938 - Aug. 4, 2021

INDIAN HEAD PARK, IL - Vincent R. Buncich, U.S. Army Veteran, of Indian Head Park, IL, formerly of Hobart, IN; beloved husband of Irma A. (nee Jasin); loving father of Karen Buncich (Steven) Marquardt and Laura Buncich (Gary Prestopino); dearest grandfather of: Andrew Marquardt and Lauren Prestopino; dear brother of the late Ronald M. (late Sarah) Buncich; fond uncle of many.

Former owner of Vin-Lee-Ron Meat Packing Co., Metone & Mike Buncich & Sons Meat Packing Co., Hobart. Member of the Knights of Columbus, Monsignor Ryder, IN and Willow Springs Lions Club. Funeral services to be held at a later date.

