Vincent Valentino Micchia

Feb. 14, 1937 - Aug. 4, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Vincent "Vince" Valentino Micchia, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

Vincent was born on February 14, 1937, at home in Gary, IN. He was the only surviving child of Dominco and Marietta (Lucera) Micchia.

Vince loved his family, learning new things and all things mechanical, but especially boats. He was a graduate of Lew Wallace High School, where he played football, basketball, and participated in the music program. Vince was a talented violinist. Music brought Vince to IU Bloomington for a short amount of time. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War. Vince came home and attended Coyne College and studied Electrical Technology. Vince was an electrician at US Steel for 43 years.

Vince met the love of his life Kathy (Clarke) and they married in 1979. Six years later, Vince and Kathy welcomed a son Vincent 'Michael' into their lives. Vince was an extremely loving, supportive and involved father, attending every event and was involved in Boy Scouts. Later in life, Vince became known as 'Grandpa' to Alina, Enzo and Talia. He loved to teach them how things worked, draw or make new things from what was found in nature. Vince lived a rich life and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Vincent is survived by his wife, Kathy; son, Mike (Renae); and grandchildren: Alina, Enzo and Talia.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, IN, with Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Entombment, Graceland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

