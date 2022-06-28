Sept. 15, 1932 - June 22, 2022

WHITING - Vincent W. Daniels, 89, formerly of Whiting, IN passed away on June 22, 2022.

Vincent is survived by his loving wife; three daughters; and his five grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Mary Queen of Peace Church in Danville, IN.

He will be interred at Calvary Cemetery in Portage at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Vincent spent the majority of his career as a guidance counselor, principal, educator and coach for the Whiting Public Schools.