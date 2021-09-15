Viola M. Templin

DYER, IN — Viola M. Templin, nee Evans, age 94, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Jeanne Watta; her son, Joseph (Courtney) Templin; four grandchildren: Benjamin, Alex, Emory, and Aubrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Templin; parents, John and Marian Evans; and her sister, Marian (late Stanley) Zarowny.

Funeral Services Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond, IN (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 12:00 Noon Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Friday morning from 9:00 - 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Templin served in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1957. She was honorably discharged in 1957, with the title of Machine Accountant. Viola was stationed at Lakeland, Lowry, and Stewart Air Force Bases. After her discharge, she spent time working in a bank. She married her husband John in October of 1965. Viola was a loving mother, who adored her grandchildren.