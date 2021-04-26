Viola "Vicky" Rakich (nee Krnich) passed away April 22, 2021. Beloved wife for 66 years to the late Dmitar L. Rakich. Loving mother of Nick, Nadine, and late Denise Castillo. Dear grandmother of Nick and Danielle Rakich; Nick, Jenifer, Matthew, Steven, Mike, Sarah, Adam, and late Chris Castillo. Sister of late Mike Krnich. Vicky was a member of Church Kolo, St. Michael Seniors Club, Lika & Krbava Lodge SNF, and Head Chef at St. Michael's Social Center for Years. Please Note: Due to COVID-19 State and Local Mandated Guidelines, Face Masks and Social Distancing is Required at The Church.