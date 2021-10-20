 Skip to main content
Violet Ann (Glibota) Plummer

Violet Ann Plummer (nee Glibota)

Sept. 11, 1927 — Oct. 18, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Violet Ann Plummer (nee Glibota), age 94, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Violet is survived by her children: Patricia Plummer and Thomas (Sandy) Plummer; and grandchildren: Christopher, Jonathan and Loren.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Plummer; parents: Joseph and Matilda Glibota; brother, Tony (Marge) Glibota; and sister, Rose Glibota.

Violet graduated from Lew Wallace High School Class of 1945. She was a former employee of the Gary National Bank and member of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Croatian Lodge #170. Violet loved animals, especially her granddogs and grandcats. Violet was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. We will always keep the cherished memories in our hearts. You will be truly missed.

Graveside Services will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 DIRECTLY at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens-Veteran Section, 8178 Cline Ave., Schererville, IN 46375. Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Violet's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

