HEGEWISCH - Violet Defauw (nee Telac), age 98, late of Hegewisch, passed away Sunday, May 8, 2022. Beloved wife of the late John Defauw, the late Bill Smith and the late Rod Vukobratovich. Loving mother of the late Roddy Vukobratovich. Proud grandmother of Valine. Cherished great grandmother of Farrah. Caring sister of the late Evelyn M. (late Anthony) Basile and the late Goldie Bergan. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: John and Pauline Telac.