Violet K. Warholic (nee Grzetich), age 91, passed away peacefully with her children by her side, on Thursday, October 13, 2022. She is survived by her dear children: Mark Warholic, Tammi (Jack) Phillips, and Kris (Mike) Elliott; grandchildren: Nikki (Kyle) Heflin, JJ (Angie) Phillips, Matt Phillips, Eric Smith, Angie (Kevin) Smith, Kent Elliott, Doug Elliott, Becca (Alycia) Hankes, Taylor Elliott; and 12 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her husband, George Warholic.

Violet graduated from Bishop Noll Institute and was an active member of the Croatian Fraternal Union and Croatian Lodge 170. She loved to dance, especially the jitterbug, and appreciated Tamburitza music. She was a huge Cubs fan and enjoyed basketball and shopping. Violet was also a devout Catholic. Above all else, she adored her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren and always attended their sporting events.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, October 19, DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Violet will lie in state at the church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass and be laid to rest at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.