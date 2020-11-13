 Skip to main content
Violet Louise Handley

PUNTA GORDA, FL — Violet Louise Handley, 94, of Punta Gorda, FL, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. Violet was born January 3, 1926, in Gary, IN, to the late William F. and Lou Allie (Haynes) Waggle.

Preceding her in death is her husband, Walter I Handley Sr; her son, Billy Joe Handley; brothers, Clifford and William F. Waggle; and sisters, Leona Wolfe and Mary Etta Oestreich.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Walter (Irene) Handley Jr., Ken Handley and Martin Handley; 24 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Handley worked at US Steel (American Bridge Works) during WWII and in later years she worked as a waitress at various establishments. Her family is truly going to miss her generosity and love that she had for each and every one of them. Friends may visit Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, with a burial to take place following the visitation at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Handley family.

