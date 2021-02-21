SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Violet M. Korte, nee Wehling, age 102 & 1/2, of South Holland, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Korte. Loving mother of: Carol (Richard) Irwin, Richard (Connie) Korte, Diane (Richard) Kuiken, Kathleen (Ronald) McPhail, and Douglas (Diane) Korte. Cherished grandmother of: 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of: the late Edward (late Bess) Wehling and the late Laverne (late Arthur) Weeber. Aunt of: several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Olga Wehling.