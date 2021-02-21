SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Violet M. Korte, nee Wehling, age 102 & 1/2, of South Holland, IL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Jacob Korte. Loving mother of: Carol (Richard) Irwin, Richard (Connie) Korte, Diane (Richard) Kuiken, Kathleen (Ronald) McPhail, and Douglas (Diane) Korte. Cherished grandmother of: 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Dear sister of: the late Edward (late Bess) Wehling and the late Laverne (late Arthur) Weeber. Aunt of: several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents: Edward and Olga Wehling.
Visitation Thursday, February 25, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the SMITS, DEYOUNG-VROEGH FUNERAL HOME, 649 E. 162nd St. South Holland, IL with Rev. Sid Mauldin officiating. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Elim Christian Services. For further information, please contact 708-333-7000.