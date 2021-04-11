Violet Maros (nee Pappas), died peacefully on April 5, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She survived three loving husbands: Peter Maros, Nicholas Tsoflias, and Paul Thanos. Beloved mother of John (Irene) Maros, Dianne (Doug) Cook, and step-mother to Karen (Wilf Wistuba) Thanos and the late Paula Lymberopoulos. Loving grandmother of Peter, Diana and Melissa Maros, Sophie, Mini and Matthew Cook, and George Lymberopoulos. Dear sister of George (Bonnie) Pappas and Harry (Pam) Pappas, along with loving nieces and nephews.