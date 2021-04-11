 Skip to main content
Violet Maros (nee Pappas)

May 28, 1933 - April 5, 2021

Violet Maros (nee Pappas), died peacefully on April 5, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. She survived three loving husbands: Peter Maros, Nicholas Tsoflias, and Paul Thanos. Beloved mother of John (Irene) Maros, Dianne (Doug) Cook, and step-mother to Karen (Wilf Wistuba) Thanos and the late Paula Lymberopoulos. Loving grandmother of Peter, Diana and Melissa Maros, Sophie, Mini and Matthew Cook, and George Lymberopoulos. Dear sister of George (Bonnie) Pappas and Harry (Pam) Pappas, along with loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation was Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Road, Glenview, IL 60025.

Interment private at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities, 26345 Network Place, Chicago, IL 60673.

Info: donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.

