Violet Pavicic Hoover

Feb. 3, 1928 — Jan. 22, 2021

EDGEWOOD, WA — Violet Hoover, 92, passed away January 22, 2021. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, Vi moved to Valparaiso in 1965.

She is survived by her sons, Brian Pavicic (Mariann), of Chehalis, WA, and Barry Pavicic (Jennifer), of Bloomington, IN, and grandchildren, Vanessa, Dillon and Riley.

Violet married George M. Pavicic in 1947 in Pittsburgh. They were married until his death in 1976. She is survived by his sisters, Marlene Ahearn and Carol Monyok. Violet married Don Hoover in 1998; they were together until his death in 2010.

Vi was close to her nieces and nephews: Sharon Allan, Pam Cordon, Michael Fitzurka, Steve Hyrb, Jan McCaleb, and many great-nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by son, Bruce (1979); sister, Anna Mae Hyrb (2015); brother-in-law, Steve Hyrb (2020); sisters, Florence (1987) and Luella; a brother, Ralph (1944) died at Anzio Beach during WWII.

In Valpo, Violet worked at the Wellman Family Restaurant and Theater; she was later the receptionist at the David E. McDaniel Co., worked for Bethlehem Steel and retired from the Big Wheel Restaurant at 70.