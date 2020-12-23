Violet Sekulich

A renowned quote which eloquently describes Violet is "hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." She was not a modicum ordinary, quite contraire. She was special, rare, unrivaled, beyond compare, a precious gem, more precious than rubies.

Singularly, she built a home which foundation was made of faith; the walls were covered with virtue and wisdom; and the inside adorned with furnishings of her selfless deeds of love for church, family, friends, neighbors and her precious daughter, Donna.

She arose while it was still night to provide food; she set about her work vigorously, her arms strong for her tasks. She opened her arms to the poor and extended her hands to the needy. She was clothed with strength and dignity; she spoke with sage wisdom, and faithful instruction was endlessly on her tongue. She watched over the affairs of her household and never ate the bread of idleness. Her daughter called her blessed. Many women do noble things, Violet surpassed them all.