Violet Sekulich
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Violet Sekulich, 91, of Schererville fell asleep unto the Lord on December 20, 2020, with her daughter by her side. Violet was born in East Chicago, IN, August 15, 1929, the daughter of Mirko and Mary Ranich (Prodanovich), sister to beloved Sophie Varichak, aunt to precious John Hulick and memorable Michael Hulick, (Carol Hulick Builta).
Violet is survived by her devoted and loving daughter, Donna Marie; niece, Marilyn Hulick; nephew, Mark Loomis; great nephews, Sam Hulick, Michael Hulick and Jeffrey Hulick; and treasured kumovi, loving friends, and cherished neighbors.
Violet earned her cosmetology certificate from Don Roberts Hair of School Design and pursued her career by building a beauty salon in her home, where she continued to cultivate her professional clients while ensuring she provided a consistent, stable and loving home life. She continued her career retiring from Inland Steel Corp., followed by serving as hall manager of St Sava. Equally important to her professional endeavors, Violet embraced philanthropic efforts through her lifelong participation in and dedication to church activities, St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, East Chicago, IN, and St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, Merrillville, IN, including board member of Serbian Circle of Sisters, 4 Kolo, including the inaugural trip to her Yugoslavian ancestral homeland, Folklore Groups, SSS Karageorge Choir, Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, chairman of many St. Sava bake sales, SNF Lodge and Historical Society, for the benefit of all.
A renowned quote which eloquently describes Violet is "hardships often prepare ordinary people for an extraordinary destiny." She was not a modicum ordinary, quite contraire. She was special, rare, unrivaled, beyond compare, a precious gem, more precious than rubies.
Singularly, she built a home which foundation was made of faith; the walls were covered with virtue and wisdom; and the inside adorned with furnishings of her selfless deeds of love for church, family, friends, neighbors and her precious daughter, Donna.
She arose while it was still night to provide food; she set about her work vigorously, her arms strong for her tasks. She opened her arms to the poor and extended her hands to the needy. She was clothed with strength and dignity; she spoke with sage wisdom, and faithful instruction was endlessly on her tongue. She watched over the affairs of her household and never ate the bread of idleness. Her daughter called her blessed. Many women do noble things, Violet surpassed them all.
The Orthodox Faith is rich in three. The Holy Trinity, Resurrection on the Third Day; Daniel and the three young boys in the furnace, and faith, hope and love, the greatest being love. Like her faith's connection to three, Violet's significant three: kumovi/friends, family and caretakers provided profound support, exceptional care and above all else, incomparable love for her, especially during her recent months. Abundant gratitude and lavish appreciation to each of her three. Several years ago, divine providence bestowed upon Violet a special angel who provided medical attention, care and companionship up until her last, peaceful breath. A humble, inexplicable expression of indebtedness.
Violet was an exemplary example of someone to be emulated. Honor her for all that her hands have done and let her works bring her praise. Her daughter humbly prays, "As is the mother, so is her daughter." Ezekiel 16:44. Her daughter was blessed, fortunate, and privileged to be the only one to call Violet "Mom."
May her Memory be Eternal.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St Sava Serbian Orthodox Church, 9191 Mississippi St., Merrillville, with V. Rev. Marko Matic officiating. A visitation will begin one hour prior to the funeral service at 9:00 a.m. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville. Monetary donations are welcome to be made to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, 444 North Michigan Ave., Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60611, or lifelinechicago.org. For further information, please call Mileva or David at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840.