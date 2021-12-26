Violet Shinkan (nee Sarbescu)

MUNSTER, IN - Violet F. Shinkan (nee Sarbescu) age 94 of Munster, Indiana formerly of East Chicago, Indiana, passed away on Tuesday, December 21,2021. She is survived by three children: son Bob (Laura) Shinkan of Munster, Indiana, daughter Barbara (Dan) Kanosky of Indianapolis, Indiana, and son George (Nadene) Shinkan of Munster, Indiana; six grandchildren: Scott (Laura) Shinkan, Michael (Fiance Genna Noel) Shinkan, Danielle Kanosky, Marc Kanosky, Tatiana Shinkan, and Alexandria Shinkan; two great-grandchildren Grady and Paddy Shinkan. She was preceded in death by husband Robert E Shinkan; brother Sam Sarbescu; and parents Anna and Walter Sarbescu; and granddaughter Katie Shinkan.

Funeral services will be held on at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, directly at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, Indiana, with the Rev. John Ionita officiating. Burial, Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, Indiana. Visitation Monday, December 27, 2021 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at the KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, Indiana. Panahida Service Monday evening at 6:00 PM.

Violet was a retired employee of School Town of Munster serving as The Lunch Lady at Wilbur Wright Middle School. She was a volunteer at Community Hospital. Member of The New St. George Romanian Orthodox Church and a member of Carmen Sylva Ladies Auxiliary. Violet was an avid golfer and tennis player. She enjoyed watching and screaming at the TV when Indiana Basketball, Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears where playing. She was a great mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother who will be deeply missed. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the New St George Orthodox church would be greatly appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net