GARY, IN - Violet Trivanovich, of Gary, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at the age of 95. Violet was a life-long resident of the region, graduating from Lew Wallace High School class of 1944.

She is survived by her beloved daughters: Marsha Sheridan and Dawn (Terry) Dittrich; step-grandchildren: Gregory Michael Sheridan and Ronald Scott Sheridan, both of California; her furry companion, Buster; and many dear nieces, nephews and extended family.

She is preceded in death by her parents: John and Anna Sladovic; husband, John A. Trivanovich Sr.; children: Susan Trivanovich and John A. "John Adams" Trivanovich Jr.; son-in-law, Ron Sheridan; and sister, Rosalie Venturella.

Violet absolutely loved gardening and tending to her flowers, and was well known for her delicious nut roll. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. Violet's family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to Dunes Hospice for the kind and compassionate care given to her throughout her transition.

There will be a private gravesite burial at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Services entrusted to RENDINA FUNERAL HOME. Donations can be made to Dunes Hospice (4711 Evans Ave., Valparaiso, IN) or www.duneshospicellc.com/donations. For more info, call 219-980-1141. www.mycalumetpark.com