SOUTH CHICAGO - Violet 'Vi' Esch (nee Carich), late of South Chicago, passed away on August 3, 2018. Beloved wife of John Esch. Loving mother of Donna (Joseph) Ballerine and late Jimmy Brown. Loving step-mother of Sandra DeFlorio, Joe (Dorothy) Esch, and Denise Esch. Fond grandmother of Clayton and Jordan Ballerine, Christopher, Eric,and Anna, Adam and Scott, Abie, Kylie, Devoted daughter of late Eli and late Mildred Carich. Dear sister of late Donald Carich and late Elaine Kaminsky. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Violet was a retired employee of Verson All Steel.
Visitation Monday August 13, 2018, from 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church (2864 E. 96th St., Chicago, IL 60617). Private Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, CHICAGO, IL (773) 768-8800.