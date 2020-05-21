SCHERERVILLE, IN - Violette Kristoff, age 95 of Schererville, formerly Valpariaso, passed away Saturday, May 16,2020 at Community Hospital in Munster. She was born on December 8, 1924 in Gary Indiana and lived her entire life in NW Indiana. She was a loving wife, sister and aunt. She was kind, generous, over giving, and had deep faith in God. She was an excellent seamstress in her day until her diminished eyesight took it's toll. Although legally blind, she was still able to make more than 800 blankets for paralyzed veterans, veteran hospitals and homes, National Disasters (hurricanes and floods), special needs and abused children, Serbian orphans abroad through Lifeline Chicago and any friend or a St Sava Church member ill or fighting their own battle with cancer or illness, received a hand-made warm blanket. It was her way of sending a big hug and wishing them well.