Viora N. Harshbarger

WARSAW, IN - Viora N. Harshbarger, age 98, of Warsaw, IN, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 6:35 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, Valparaiso, Indiana. Viora was born on October 25, 1922 in Hammond, IN to Harold and Francis (Prohl) Zuver. She was united in marriage to Gilbert F. Harshbarger on June 6, 1941 in Hammond, IN, who passed away March 23, 2015.

Viora was a graduate of Hammond High School. She was an assistant kindergarten teacher at Redeemer Lutheran Church, Warsaw, as well as an accomplished seamstress, baker, and homemaker.

Viora is survived by children: Susan M. (Ronald) Kostrzeba, Mark (Kathy) Harshbarger; grandchildren: James Yocum, Dr. Kenin (Alan Rosolowski) Krieger, Kerisa (Robert) Shiflett, Jeremy Kostrzeba, Terri (Sam Smith) Verbeeran, Kimberly A. Copeland, Doug (Jodi) Harshbarger, Kerry (Bruce) Johnson and Shelly (Andy) Knepp. Also surviving are 22 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Gilbert Harshbarger, and a daughter Judy Triezenberg.

A public visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. EST, on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw. Funeral service and Interment will be private.