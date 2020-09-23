Virgil Calacci
Virgil Calacci, 80, loving father of Pete Calacci, beloved brother of Carol (Steven) Rogers. Uncle of Alexander Rogers, Matthew (Morgan) Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers. Great-uncle of Mario and Leo Lewis and Easton, Jaycee and Blair Rogers. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Calacci. Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army and an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance in Wilmington, OH. He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed. He passed away September 18, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church or Homes for Our Troops www.hfotusa.org
