Virgil Calacci, 80, loving father of Pete Calacci, beloved brother of Carol (Steven) Rogers. Uncle of Alexander Rogers, Matthew (Morgan) Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers. Great-uncle of Mario and Leo Lewis and Easton, Jaycee and Blair Rogers. Preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Calacci. Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army and an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance in Wilmington, OH. He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed. He passed away September 18, 2020.