Virgil Francis Kolb

NORRIDGE, IL - Virgil Francis Kolb, OP Lay Dominican, 95, of Norridge, IL, passed away on November 19, 2020.

Devoted husband of the late Lois Clover Kolb; loving father of John Kolb and Mary (Dennis) Zelasko; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Carissa) Zelasko, Kristen (Thomas) Hawkins and Megan Zelasko; proud great-grandfather of Virgil, Annie, and Charlie Hawkins. Virgil is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings: Jerome (Bernardine) Kolb, Clarence (Betty) Kolb, Lucille (James) Ikovic, Robert (Frances) Kolb and Gerald (Jeanne) Kolb.

Virgil was a lifelong educator and served as principal for the Palos Heights School District, the Flossmoor School District and the Illinois Children's Hospital School in Chicago. He was active as a choir director at St. Anne Church in Hazel Crest and later became a devoted member of Divine Savior Church in Norridge for many years as well as the Dominican Laity. He and his wife, Lois, were long time volunteers for Meals on Wheels.

Virgil always had a love of music ranging from opera and classical to big band. During his lifetime he enjoyed playing the clarinet, organ and harmonica. Virgil greatly enjoyed being in the company of friends and family while sharing good conversation and many laughs.

A memorial Mass will take place at a future date during healthier times. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Dominic Mission Society in Chicago. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.