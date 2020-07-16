× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgil L. Ladd

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Virgil L. Ladd, 96, of Schererville passed away July 12, 2020.

He survived by his loving children: Paul (Stormy) Ladd, David (Edie) Ladd, Lineya Ladd, Sharon (Royce) Coulson, Janet (Joe Kern) Sienicki, Thomas (Kari) Ladd; grandchildren: Paul Louis, Michael, Phillip, Keith, Nicole, Jennifer, Rachel, Sarah, Becky, Wendy, Ricky, Jackie, Stephen, Melissa and Daniel; 20 great grandchildren, eight great-great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife Catherine, son Larry, parents Mamie and Purl; siblings: Clarine, Kenneth and Pearl.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m until time of service at St. Andrew Church with COVID-19 protocal, masks must be worn.

Virgil was a Veteran of WWII and a Honor Flight participant, member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and active in the St. John Township Senior Lunch Group.