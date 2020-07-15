× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virgil L. Ladd

SCHERERVILLE, IN — Virgil L. Ladd, 96, of Schererville passed away July 12, 2020.

He survived by his loving children, Paul (Stormy) Ladd, David (Edie) Ladd, Lineya Ladd, Sharon (Royce) Coulson, Janet (Joe Kern) Sienicki and Thomas (Cari) Ladd; grandchildren: Paul Louis, Michael, Phillip, Keith, Nicole, Jennifer, Rachel, Sarah, Becky, Wendy, Ricky, Jackie, Stephen, Melissa and Daniel; 20 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his wife, Catherine; son, Larry; parents, Mamie and Purl; and siblings, Clarine, Kenneth and Pearl.

Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Ave., Merrillville. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. There will be a visitation on Thursday from 9:00 a.m until time of service at St. Andrew Church with COVID-19 protocal, masks must be worn.

Virgil was a veteran of WWII and a Honor Flight participant, member of St. Andrews Catholic Church and active in the St. John Township Senior Lunch Group.