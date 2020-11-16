EAST CHICAGO, IN - Virgil Montgomery Kelly (A.K.A. Verge M. Kelly), age 78, of East Chicago. U.S. Army Veteran, retired steelworker of Inland Steel and member of First Baptist Church, transitioned to glory November 11, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary A. Kelly; father, William Kelly and brother, Wiliam M. Kelly. He is survived by his sons: Quincy Kelly, Quinton Kelly and Lamont Kelly; daughters; Angela Coleman and Queenie Kelly; his siblings and many loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 11:00a.m. First Baptist Church 4911 McCook Avenue East Chicago with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00a.m. prior to the funeral service, Rev. Douglas Sloss, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial park Hobart. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Kelly family during their time of loss.