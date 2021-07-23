 Skip to main content
Virgil Roy Bell

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Virgil Roy Bell, age 77, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart.

Mr. Bell was a Veteran of the U.S Army, a retired Social Worker from Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary and an avid tennis player.

He is survived by six siblings; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Joice Kelly and goddaughter, Rylie.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Bell family during their time of loss.

