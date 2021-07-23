Virgil Roy Bell
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Virgil Roy Bell, age 77, passed away on Friday, July 16, 2021 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart.
Mr. Bell was a Veteran of the U.S Army, a retired Social Worker from Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary and an avid tennis player.
He is survived by six siblings; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Joice Kelly and goddaughter, Rylie.
Private cremation was held at the family's convenience.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Bell family during their time of loss.
Tags
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.