Virgina L. Marsh (nee Przespolewski)

Sep. 27, 1933 - Sep. 26, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Virginia L. Marsh (nee Przespolewski) age 89 of Griffith, IN, passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022. She is survived by her son, Jeff (late Blyth) Marsh; daughter, Cindy Ring; and her grandsons: Andrew, Brian and Mark. Preceding her in death was her beloved husband of 66 years, Charles Marsh.

Virginia was a loving and caring homemaker who loved spending time with family especially at Christmas. She also enjoyed spending time with her late husband at functions with the The Winamac Old Auto Club. She was a member of St. James the Less Catholic Church.

Services are private and handled by HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION CENTER.

