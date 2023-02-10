July 29, 1930 - Feb. 9, 2023

Virginia A. DeBruzzi, 92, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023. She was born July 29, 1930 in Valparaiso to Oscar & Elsie (Edwards) Johnson and graduated from Jackson Township High School in 1948.

On September 23, 1950, she married her loving spouse, Fred J. DeBruzzi at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso; he preceded her in death in 2020. Survivors include their children: John R. (Christine) DeBruzzi of Frankfort, IL, Janice M. (Charles) Dankert of LaPorte, Carol A. (Dr. Jeffrey) Suico of Zionsville & David L. DeBruzzi of Chicago, seven grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by granddaughter, Samantha DeBruzzi, grandson, Kyle Suico, great-granddaughter, Vivian, seven sisters and one brother.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 15th from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, February 16th directly at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso beginning at 10:00 a.m. with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice of NWI.