Virginia Ann Allison

VALPARAISO, IN - Virginia Ann Allison, 79 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1941 in Valparaiso to Walter and Mildred Wiemuth. Virginia attended the Morgan Bible Church. She enjoyed sewing, crafting, organizing, and working outdoors. Virginia loved her family and spending time with them, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Virginia is survived by her children, Bruce (Lori) Allison, Barry (Teri) Allison, Brenda Rogers, and Bonnie (Shawn) Hurst; 11 grandchildren, Hope, Sara, Lisa, Stacy, Kurt, Josh, Brittany, Evan, Gabby, Cooper, and Carter; 12 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Marjorie Irons.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the VNA Hospice of NWI.

