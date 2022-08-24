Virginia Beth Nordlund

VALPARAISO, IN - Virginia Beth Nordlund, 104, of Valparaiso, passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022. She was born in Lucas County, Iowa, to J. Virgil and Emma Carson. Virginia moved to Gary with her family as young girl. She graduated from Horace Mann High School and attended Indiana University, Bloomington where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. On November 11, 1939, she married Victor V. Nordlund. The family moved to Valparaiso in 1962 where Virginia became involved in Tri Kappa service sorority, volunteer work, and many bridge groups. Virginia was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Shelby, and in 2004, her husband Victor. Survivors include their three children: Victor (Dian) Nordlund, Marcy (Charles) Tomes, and Betsy (Michael) Fandl; five grandchildren: Sarah, Christopher, Bridget, David, and Molly; and three great grandsons: Dylan, Cale, and Gael.

We were blessed with her presence for a generous amount of time and for that we are truly grateful. A private family service officiated by Pastor Kim Adams has been held. Memorial donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.