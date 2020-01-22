Virginia Black

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Virginia Black, age 74, of Cedar Lake, passed away December 12, 2019. She is survived by her sister, Lanoma (John) Brumbaugh; nieces, Denise (James) Henderson, Judy (Ken) Pitek, Sharon Rubles, and Leanne (Gerald) Rusin; nephew, John (Adriene) Brumbaugh; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Tula Mae Black-Overton and Ralph Black.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Lake United Methodist Church, 7124 W. 137th Place, Cedar Lake, with the Rev. Ken Puent, officiating.

Virginia was a loyal member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Griffith Chapter 583. She was a graduate of Highland High School. Virginia will be missed by all who knew and loved her. BURDAN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burdanfuneralhome.com

