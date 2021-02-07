SAN ANTONIO, TX - Virginia (Bonilla) Matuga, 86, formerly of East Chicago, IN, born March 3, 1934 in San Antonio, TX to Adrian and Otilia (Sandoval) Bonilla passed away in Austin, TX on January 29, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents and siblings: Nena, Cesar, Esther, Albert, Nestor, Raymond.

Virginia, aka "Shorty", was feisty, independent, intelligent, opinionated, had an excellent sense of humor and was truly a selfless, generous and giving person. A true bibliophile, she also enjoyed collecting frogs, crocheting/knitting and music, most notably Johnny Mathis. Above all things, Shorty loved her family. She actively encouraged her children to be their own people and was extremely proud of how they all got along, especially as adults.