GRAND HAVEN, MI - Virginia C. "Sammy" Seeley, age 93, of Grand Haven, MI, formerly of Hobart, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She was born in Lawrence County, IL on March 22, 1926 to the late Calvin and Fannie Nuttall. Virginia worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Thomas Magnetti until her retirement. She was a faithful member of the Hobart Presbyterian Church and volunteered at the Presbyterian Resale Shop for many years. Virginia will be remembered as a kind, caring and generous soul and will be deeply missed.
Virginia is survived by her granddaughter, Christina (Kaj) Langlois, grandsons, Hudson Case and Zander Langlois; sister, Miriam (Bill) Nettleton; step children, Bill (Siri) Espy, Roberta (Robert) Leroy, Diane (John) MacDonald, Richard Seeley, III, Ronald (Kathryn) Seeley; son-in-law, Ty Englehart; numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; other loving family and friends. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carl Buse, Robert Espy, and Richard Seeley, Jr.; daughter, Linda Englehart.
Visitation for Virginia will be Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon at Hobart Presbyterian Church, 60 N. Washington St., Hobart, with Rev. Jeffrey C. Carter officiating. Burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Hobart Presbyterian Church - Music Fund.
