{{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER, IN - Virginia Chorak, 87, of Munster, IN formerly of the East side of Chicago, IL passed away on Sunday November 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Millie Gabrys; son, Nicholas (late Janne) Chorak; grandchildren, Jill and Nicholas (Cassie) Chorak, Laura and Rebecca Gabrys; great grandchildren, Greysen, Bennett, Lennox and Everly Chorak; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas Chorak; parents, Eli and Rose Kookich; siblings, Peter (Lois) Kookich, Mary (John) Brozowich, Diane (George) Craokrak, John (Mary), Nick (Susan), Michael, Mildred and Robert Kookich.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Funeral service will be on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Entombment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Virginia loved to do puzzles, talk politics, gamble and was an avid Cubs and Bulls fan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends. www.kishfuneralhome.net