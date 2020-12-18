Virginia Cieslak Andrews, Psy.D.
Virginia Cieslak Andrews, Psy.D., 84, passed away peacefully on December 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Beloved by many, she was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend. She is survived by her four children: Cynthia Michaelson (Marvin), Mark Andrews (Julie), Scott Andrews (Glenn) and Melanie Sarros (David); grandchildren: Heather Chamberland, Psy.D., Sarah Dodge, Gail Andrews, Wyatt Andrews, Courtney Harrow (Jason) and Whitney Wolder (Lance), Drew Sarros (Dana), Lily Sarros, Noah Sarros, Owen Sarros and Nina Sarros; and great-grandchildren: Giana Brady, Bodhi Hart, Reagan Harrow and Vivian Harrow. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph Andrews; and son, Dr. Rick Andrews.
Born in 1936, in East Chicago, IN, to Stanley "Casey" and Ann Cieslak, Virginia was the oldest of four siblings: Gene Cieslak, Jeff Cieslak (Lynette), and Kevin Cieslak (Mary Sue). She grew up in Whiting, IN, and attended Bishop Noll High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart. After dedicating many loving years to her family, she was inspired by her children to return to school. Virginia received her bachelor of arts in psychology from Purdue University Calumet and went on to earn her doctorate from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Virginia's practice was focused on women and family issues. Virginia was a thoughtful and caring person who devoted her life to helping others. She had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. Among her passions were travel, sports, theater, art and musical concerts. Virginia was an active member of her church and served as a eucharistic minister. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Family and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Virginia on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, IN. A reception will follow at Teibel's Family Restaurant in Schererville, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Share Foundation or the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The family would like to thank Terezia and Jean for their kind and compassionate care.
