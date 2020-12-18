Virginia Cieslak Andrews, Psy.D.

Born in 1936, in East Chicago, IN, to Stanley "Casey" and Ann Cieslak, Virginia was the oldest of four siblings: Gene Cieslak, Jeff Cieslak (Lynette), and Kevin Cieslak (Mary Sue). She grew up in Whiting, IN, and attended Bishop Noll High School where she met and later married her high school sweetheart. After dedicating many loving years to her family, she was inspired by her children to return to school. Virginia received her bachelor of arts in psychology from Purdue University Calumet and went on to earn her doctorate from the Chicago School of Professional Psychology. Virginia's practice was focused on women and family issues. Virginia was a thoughtful and caring person who devoted her life to helping others. She had an adventurous spirit and lived life to the fullest. Among her passions were travel, sports, theater, art and musical concerts. Virginia was an active member of her church and served as a eucharistic minister. Her life was a living example of the Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."