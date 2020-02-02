SCHERERVILLE, IN/FORMERLY OF HAMMOND - Virginia Depa joined the choir of angels on January 28, 2020. Born in Indiana Harbor on December 14, 1928, Virginia went to St. John Cantius grade school and Washington High School, and attended Ball State University. She was employed by and retired from Inland Steel as a book keeper. An avid patron of the arts, Virginia sang with the Gary Chopin Choir, St. Cecilia and St. John Bosco church choirs, and the Requiem Choir at St. Maria Goretti. She shared a love for opera with her daughter Daria, and enjoyed a six year subscription at the Lyric Opera in Chicago. An avid traveler all her life, both nationally and internationally, Virginia visited Europe and South and Central America, and was a regular traveler with On the Scene with Irene. A gambler at heart, Virginia loved playing pinochle and bridge with her Harbor friends and frequented the casinos. Virginia was a faithful member of the Knights of Columbus Wives Council in East Chicago, the Polish National Alliance Lodge 1750, and Polish Women's Alliance Ave Maria Group 430. Virginia also was active as a program instructor for CCD at St. John Bosco and taught Polish at the Carmelites in Munster.