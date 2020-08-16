LANSING, IL - Virginia G. Dalle Molle (nee Benegas), age 77, passed away April 14, 2020. Longtime Lansing resident, formerly of Chicago's Roseland Neighborhood. Longtime Our Lady of Knock Parishioner. Retired from Monarch Laundry after 40 years of service. Wife for 39 years of the late George Dalle Molle. Mother of Dawn (Richard) Cozad. Daughter of the late Janice nee Russell and Ernest Benegas. Sister of Joseph (late Gail) Benegas, Michael Benegas, Richard Benegas and the late Fred (late Janice) Benegas and Bud Benegas. Aunt, cousin, and friend to many.