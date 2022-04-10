Sept. 24, 1938 - April 5, 2022

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Virginia "Ginny" Ann Guiden (nee Brazzill) of Schererville, IN passed away suddenly on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Born September 24, 1938 in Hammond, Indiana to William and Kathryn Brazzill. Ginny was raised in Highland and on November 1, 1961 married the love of her life, John Guiden.

Ginny is survived by her husband, John; daughters: Karen from California, Mary from Fort Collins, Colorado; brother-in-law, Ray Guiden from Highland; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Kathryn (nee Doherty) Brazzill; brother, John Brazzill; aunts: Ann, Helen and Kate; brothers-in-law: Mike (Ann) Guiden, Paul Guiden and Rich Guiden; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Les) Crowley.

Ginny was one of four in the first eighth grade graduating class of St. Thomas More School in Munster. She enrolled and graduated from Bishop Noll High School in Hammond. Ginny received her B.S. degree in History and English from St. Mary's College at Notre Dame. She completed her formal education with a Master's Degree from Purdue University.

She was a homemaker and mother to the family until she joined the teaching ranks at Franklin School in Griffith. After her time in Griffith, she secured a job as the librarian for the Highland Junior High School. She always had fond memories of working with Donna Immig and Karen Rieckhoff as well as Harvey Keim, the principal at the time.

Ginny retired in 1997 from the Highland School System. Ginny will forever be remembered for her ability to consume the written word. She was the proud owner of a library card from Lake County Public Library which she used often. She was a very eclectic reader. Her love for traveling with John was evident by the many places that they visited.

The family would like to give a special thanks to: Dr. Mark Kevin; Rev. Charles Niblick; ICU Clinicians and Staff at Dyer Franciscan Hospital; sisters-in-laws: Patricia Guiden and Mary Lou Crowley; dear friends, Kathy and Walter Schultz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 -10:00 a.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to a charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net.