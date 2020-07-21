× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Virginia 'Ginny' Mae Reling

CHESTERTON, IN — Virginia "Ginny" Mae Reling, 87, of Chesterton, passed away peacefully at home, July 19, 2020, into the arms of her beloved husband, Ben, just three days after his passing. Ginny was born on October 5, 1932, in Centerville, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Bessie (Hopkins) Wilson.

Ginny moved to Chesterton during her senior year of high school. She met the love of her life, Ben Reling, while working and living at Johnson's Inn, Porter Beach, and last year they celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. The two were inseparable.

Early on, Ginny held various jobs at National Tube, Bowman Dairy, Belles Apothecary, and Reling Refrigeration, Heating, and Air Conditioning. Later on, she opened a gift shop, the Poke-A-Bout Shoppe in Chesterton on Broadway, and enjoyed having the store for 17 years. Some may remember the annual occasions at the store, such as the Wizard of Oz festival and Christmas open house.