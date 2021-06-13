WHITING, IN - Virginia "Ginny" McHale (nee Monczka) 93 of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 10, 2021 at her residence. She was the beloved wife of the late James D. McHale who passed away April 15, 2001; loving mother of: Linda McHale, Mary Alice McHale, Jim (Judy) McHale, Kathy Banas and PJ Frayer; cherished grandmother of: Kellie McHale, Hunter Banas, Robert (Ashley) Frayer and the late James Ryan McHale; adoring great grandma of: Lyla McHale, Scarlett Rhyne and Dean Frayer; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three sisters: Josephine Zielaskowski, Bea Thomas and Lillian Hawkins; and two brothers: Stanley and Leo Monczka.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM at the Baran Funeral Home, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) The Mass will be live-streamed at www.stjohnbap.org . Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

Ginny McHale was born on December 14, 1927 in East Chicago, IN to Joseph and Helen Monczka and was a longtime and active resident of Whiting. She was a graduate of Catholic Central (Bishop Noll) High School, Class of 1945 and was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting. She was very active and served as past president of the BNI Woman's Club, Whiting Emblem Club, Whiting K of C Wives Club and Sacred Heart Rosary Society, also a member of the Saint John the Baptist Rosary Society as well as the Calumet College of Saint Joseph Women's Guild and had participated in the Whiting-Robertsdale Catholic Community Faith Enrichment program. Ginny and her late husband, Jim were the owners and operators of "McHale's" at 119th & Temple Ct. for over 30 of the 90 years the tavern was operated by the McHale family. Devoted to her family, Ginny will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the SHARE Foundation for the Handicapped, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.